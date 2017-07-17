The Montague Make, Bake or Grow market is starting to find its feet five weeks after launching, says its organizer.

Caroline Farrell launched the market to fill what she saw as a need in eastern P.E.I. She and her family recently started a farm in Milltown Cross, and wanted somewhere nearby to directly sell their produce.

It was a challenge getting the market started, says Caroline Farrell. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Farrell said it was a challenge to get the market going.

"It's collapsed in the past. People are a bit dubious, the locals," she said.

"They're getting the interest now and it's great. I'm glad that we're bringing it together."

If you make it, bake it, or grow it locally, you are welcome as a vendor at the market, said Farrell.

More vendors on the way

It was a challenge at the start, Farrell admitted, and she was almost ready to give up after week three. But the market bounced back in week four, and she now expects growth to continue.

There are 10 regular vendors at the market, and she expects seven fresh vegetable vendors to join as their produce becomes ready to harvest.

The market is Sunday at the Down East Mall, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.