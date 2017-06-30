The Montague liquor store has a new home.

On Friday, the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission announced that the store has opened in its new location at 509 Main St. in Montague, adjacent to the Atlantic Superstore.

According to a news release, the new retail store is in a more visible and central location with better parking, a barrier-free accessible entrance, increased square footage and new sampling stations.

As well, the store is expected to be more energy efficient with a larger selection of products, including a section promoting local and P.E.I. products, and a refrigerated area.

The plan to relocate the liquor store from its previous location, which was a five-minute drive from town, was announced in the fall.