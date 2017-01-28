Visitor restrictions will remain at the Montague hospital until at least Wednesday, Health PEI says.

Doctors at Kings County Memorial Hospital continue to treat patients sick with the flu and others who continue to show flu-like symptoms.

"Until further notice, all visitors must check in with the nurses' station upon arriving and must also wear a gown and mask before entering a patient's room," Health PEI said in a release.

"The situation will be reassessed next Wednesday, during which time a further update will be provided."

Visitor restrictions

There are a number of visitor restrictions in place:

Immediate family members only.

Two visitors at a time, per patient.

Approximately 15 minutes per visit.

Visitors must be at least 12 years old.

Flu shots are still available to Islanders by calling Public Health Nursing at 1-855-354-4358. Family physicians and local pharmacies are also providing flu shots.