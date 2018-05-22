ER at Montague hospital closed Tuesday evening

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will be closed Tuesday from 3-10 p.m. because of a lack of doctor coverage, according to a release from Health PEI.

The department will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

It's the fifth time the ER has been closed since mid-April.

There are two new changes coming to how the emergency room operates, but those won't begin until June 1.

Starting in June, there will be changes to how doctors are scheduled as well as changes to decisions around how many patients can be accommodated during a shift.

Emergency? Call 911 or go to QEH

In the release, Health PEI advises those needing urgent treatment to call 911 or go to Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.

A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI is also encouraging Islander seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.

