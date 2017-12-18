The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will close Monday at 4 p.m. due to a temporary lack of physicians, Health PEI says.

The ER will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 a.m.

It's the second time in less than a week the emergency department at KCMH has closed due to a lack of doctors.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

For non-urgent care, Islanders are encouraged to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

Islanders with any health concerns or in need of health information can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.