The Town of Montague is honouring the owners of 32 historic homes in the community.

Artist Sterling Stratton has done sketches of all of the historic homes in the eastern P.E.I. town that are registered with the province. They're profiled in a book created to help celebrate the town's 100th anniversary.

All 32 homeowners received a copy of the sketch of their home Monday night. Matching framed sketches of all of the homes will also hang at town hall.

Stratton's book of sketches is for sale in the community.