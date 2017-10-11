In seven years Robert Benoit has raised $75,000 and 15 tonnes of food, but he says it's time to pass the torch.

Benoit once relied on the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank himself, and when he heard in 2010 the shelves were bare he took a Monday off work and distributed flyers to local businesses asking for donations. On the Friday he got in his van to collect.

He expected a couple of hundred kilograms, but delivered more than a tonne.

But Benoit said this eighth food drive will be his last. He said he will miss meeting with the people providing donations.

"It's the people's faces, everybody that donates," he said.

"Seeing smiles on their faces and knowing that they're doing something to help. That's the greatest part of it."

Benoit is sure someone will take over the food drive, because there is still a need in the area.