The Montague Food Bank says it will be flexible about helping people get the food they need when a storm hits.

Marlene Power, the food bank's secretary/treasurer, noted that most of the volunteers are retirees. So, when the food bank is open and a storm hits, the hope is people will come on an alternate day.

"So they don't have to go without, I don't want people to be sick [and] to go without food," said Power.

"We just want to look after them. That's our main purpose of doing this."

Last week, the only day the food bank was scheduled to be open was on a storm day. The food bank opened on a day after the storm, but less families showed up than usual.

About 200 families are served by the food bank.