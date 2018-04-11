Skip to Main Content
Montague ER closed Thursday

Notifications

Montague ER closed Thursday

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Thursday night due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage."

ER to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

CBC News ·
The Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Thursday, April 12 due to a lack of physician coverage, Health PEI says. (CBC)

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Thursday due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage."

In a written release, Health PEI said the ER would reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown if they have:

  • Discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Unusual shortness of breath.
  • Abdominal pain.
  • Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.
  • A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI suggests for non-urgent care, people visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

Islanders can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on any health concerns.

More P.E.I. News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us