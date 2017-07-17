Eastern P.E.I. got a taste of international culture Sunday with the fourth annual DiverseCity Festival in Montague.

There were cultural displays in 60 booths, including 18 food vendors, and performances throughout the day. About 5,000 people attended, say organizers.

The DiverseCity stage featured performances throughout the day. (DiverseCity/Facebook)

"It's about encouraging people to feel welcome in P.E.I. when they move here. It's about people expressing their culture and getting to share it with others," said festival manager Mark Carr-Rollitt.

The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada event is celebrated in various locations across the Island.

DiverseCity was in Charlottetown June 25, and will be in Summerside July 30.