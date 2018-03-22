$15M development planned for Montague

The Montague Economic Development Corporation is looking for developers interested in partnering to build a $15-million apartment complex on the waterfront.

Wharfside will have 44 apartments in a four-storey building, with underground parking and 9,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. A second two-storey complex would be built closer to the water.

Chair Les Warrington said the opportunity came up after Stewart and Beck Home Hardware announced they wanted to sell their store in Montague and build a new one in Brudenell.

This will be the largest development Montague has ever considered, Warrington said.

"It's a village, we want it to be a development that very much has the community in it so there's green space, we're trying to incorporate as much green technologies as are feasible," he said.

The energy for the complex will be partially supplied by solar panels on the roof, with green space included in the design as well. (Courtesy of Les Warrington)

Warrington said work on the development is still at least a year away while Stewart and Beck rebuilds in Brudenell. The town is supportive of the project, but approval is still needed.

