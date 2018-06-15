Montague man faces 6 charges after break and enter Thursday night

A 28-year-old Montague man is facing six charges after Kings District RCMP responded to a 911 call Thursday night reporting an assault at a residence in Montague.

According to a release, officers responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. and found a 71-year-old man with several non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the area.

He is charged with breaking and entering to commit robbery, possession of stolen property, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of breach of probation.

RCMP say the suspect and victim knew each other and believe this to be an isolated incident.

The suspect was taken to the Georgetown Courthouse Friday morning and was remanded until his next scheduled court appearance in Charlottetown on Monday.

