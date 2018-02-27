Montague council voted Monday night against a plan to amalgamate several communities in eastern P.E.I.

The vote was 3-2 against, with councillors David Mabon, Daphne Griffin and Debbie Johnston against, and councillors John MacFarlane and Wayne Spin in favour.

Coun. Jim Bagnall was in Florida and video called into the meeting to speak in favour of the amalgamation process, but he was not able to vote as he was not physically present. Mayor Richard Collins did not say how he would have voted in the event of a tie.

Montague residents voted in favour of amalgamation in a plebiscite in November. The vote was 72.8 per cent in favour, with a 31.7 per cent voter turnout.

With 7,000 inhabitants, the Three Rivers amalgamation plan would create the Island's fourth largest municipality, encompassing Georgetown, Cardigan and Montague as well as a number of smaller communities and currently unincorporated areas.

Georgetown has already decided to withdraw from the process.