The Mont-Carmel summer concert series kicked off Sunday night with a show at Mont-Carmel Parish Hall featuring Annie and Julien Kitson, Patricia and Marcella Richard, Amy and Rachel Beck and the Cookin Trio.

It is the 10th year of the concert series and every performance is held at Mont-Carmel Parish Hall.

Christian Gallant, artistic director of the series, said it has been great to see the growth of the summer-long event.



'Why would we want a bigger venue? This is a huge success.' - Christian Gallant, artistic director

"It's hard to believe that it's already been 10 years and that we're celebrating this milestone," he said.

"We started this concert series, it started on a shoestring budget.

"We've grown exponentially, to the point where you know we're getting funding from Canadian Heritage... the government of P.E.I., the government of Quebec."

'A real kitchen party'

Each show features three to four performers and often a mix of styles.

"I wanted to leave room for a francophone singer-songwriter, an anglophone singer-songwriter, and we are in P.E.I. so a Celtic group is a must, step dancers are a must to have a real kitchen party," said Gallant.

He said that during last year's concert series the 200-person venue averaged 185 people which had sponsors wondering about moving the location to somewhere bigger.

Christian Gallant, artistic director of the concert series, says that he tries to get a wide variety of musical styles and acts for each show. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"Why would we want a bigger venue? This is a huge success," said Gallant. "The scenery is beautiful, why would we want to change?"

Tickets at the door

If people are interested in attending, the only way to get tickets is to show up at the door.

Concerts are every Sunday at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:15.

Gallant said that people should get there a little early to make sure they get a ticket.

"Often the case is, we have people lining up at quarter to six to get in the doors."