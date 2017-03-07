Kings District RCMP are asking for the public's help with a break and enter that happened last Saturday in the Belfast area.

The back door at a home in the area behind Cooper's Red and White store was pried open sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to police, and $425 was stolen.

"It seems odd. It doesn't seem very random," said Cpl. Troy MacLean.

It's possible there could have been prior knowledge of the cash, MacLean said, given that nothing else was stolen and there have not been similar incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Souris RCMP detachment at (902) 687-9300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.