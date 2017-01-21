Soleyl Saavedra was putting on her makeup as usual before work when the next thing she remembers was the muffled voice of a 911 operator growing louder.

Her four-year-old daughter, Jasmine, was nudging a phone toward where she lay on the floor.

"I can hear somebody saying, 'Could you pass the phone to your mom. Hello, Jasmine are you still there?'" Saavedra recalled.

"And then I'm like, 'OK what just happened?'"

What happened on that Jan. 13 day was Saavedra, a diabetic, had fainted.

And Jasmine did just what her mother taught her: she called 911.

Jasmine called 911 and cared for her mother until paramedics arrived. (Submitted by Soleyl Saavedra)

"I taught her if mommy collapses on the ground or if you find mommy in the chair or in the bed and she's not responding to you, you have to call 911," Saavedra said.

'So proud'

"I was so proud, and it's scary too because she could have just left me there and think that I was just sleeping. She falls asleep on the ground, and I'm like OK she's asleep, put a blanket on her. She could have done the exact same thing but she knew something was up."

'She was not panicked at all. She just laid with me, patting my hand.' - Soleyl Saavedra

Saavedra, who lives in Roxbury in western P.E.I., doesn't know how long she was unconscious, but she said an hour had passed by the time she starting getting ready for work to when she was put in the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

As they waited for paramedics, Jasmine waited with her mom.

"She was not panicked at all," she said. "She just laid with me, patting my hand, "Everything's going to be OK, mama.'"

Sinus infection

Saavedra was told by doctors her sinus infection had affected her equilibrium when she stood up suddenly, which caused her to faint.

She hopes it doesn't happen again anytime soon, but said she feels better knowing Jasmine understands what to do in an emergency.

"She is my little angel," she said.