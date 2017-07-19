As provincial education ministers meet on the Island this week, they will also be meeting with a national organization that wants to modernize teaching and learning methods.

David Roberts with C21 — Canadians for 21st Learning and Innovation, said the organization's goals are to change education so it embraces modern technology and makes education more relevant. Roberts said one term to describe the change is "blended learning."

Blended learning

"Blended learning is a blend between the use of modernized technologies with currently existing curriculum, and bringing that curriculum to life," he said on CBC News: Compass.

Roberts said this trend in education is already happening in some provinces, but the goal is to make it more prevalent. He added that the key message for the ministers is to embrace the "culture of change" that is needed in education across Canada and put the technology in place.

David Roberts of the organization C21 is meeting with education ministers this week to discuss how education can be changed to embrace technology. (CBC)

'Cusp of greatness'

Roberts said he's met with P.E.I. Minister of Education, Early Learning and Culture Doug Currie. He said the organization is excited about the community engagement, professional development and programs that have occurred on the Island in the past year, including the ability of students to access technology in schools.

"P.E.I., I think, is on the cusp of greatness … they have every possibility to succeed in terms of some of the grassroots and foundation pieces they have put in place."