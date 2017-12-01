P.E.I.'s 27 MLAs will be getting a 1.5 per cent pay raise starting April 1.

The annual, binding report on MLA salaries, prepared by the Indemnities and Allowances Commission, was tabled Thursday in the legislature.

The base salary for MLAs will increase more than $1,000, and a cabinet minister's about $1,800.

MLA salaries 2017-18 2018-19 MLA $71,497 $72,569 Cabinet ministers $121,459 $123,280 Opposition leader $121,459 $123,280 3rd party leader $91,439 $92,810 Speaker $113,505 $115,207 Premier $149,146 $151,384

The commission is an independent committee of three people appointed by the speaker. Its binding report is due by Dec. 1 each year.

The pay for the occupant of the speaker's chair will go up slightly more than $1,700 a year. (CBC)

In its report, the commission also outlines future work under consideration, including providing additional compensation for MLAs serving on legislative committees, along with a review of allowances and supports provided to MLAs.