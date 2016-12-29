Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry has a unique way to meet new people and gather some information about what is happening in the community.

For the past five years, Perry has served as a designated driver for anyone needing a ride on New Year's Eve.

"People are a little bit more free with conversation and a bit more colourful, too, especially as we get on with the early morning hours. But, the conversation is always good," Perry said Thursday on Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It's probably my favourite night of the year," Perry explained.

Giving back to the community

Providing the driving service gives him an opportunity to give back to the community and help people get around in rural parts where a taxi service might not be available, he said. As well, it helps people because they don't have to worry about getting from one place to another.

Between midnight and 2 a.m., Perry said there is usually a "dry spell." So, during that time, he either goes home and watches TV or sits in his car and listens to the radio. After 2 a.m., the calls pick up again. Sometimes he can be on the road as late as 6 a.m.

"I just take New Year's Day off, basically put my feet up and rest," Perry said.

Prepared with plastic bags, paper towel

Usually on New Year's Eve, Perry drives around 50-80 people, mostly to house parties compared to dances. People contact him by phone or through Facebook, he said.

So far, he has six bookings.

"I will continue this as long as I possibly can. I keep saying it's driving home that message of planning ahead. If I can do my part in making the highways [and] the roads on P.E.I. a little bit safer for everyone, then I take great, great pride in that."

There are times when Perry is invited inside a home while other times people come out and give him treats.

"I've had everything from cookies to bar clams," he said.

Perry is also prepared with plastic bags, paper towel and cleaner in case someone is sick in his vehicle. Even so, he notes this has only happened once.

"I'm ready for everything," he said.