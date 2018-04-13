MLA calls for more phys ed time in P.E.I. schools

PC MLA Matthew MacKay wants to see more time for kids to be active in school and more help for parents with kids in sports on P.E.I.



The minimum for physical education in Island schools for elementary students is 75 minutes per week. But a recent report on children's health recommends 60 minutes of activity per day. MacKay questioned Education Minister Jordan Brown in the legislature Friday on the issue.

"We're certainly behind the criteria right now and I would like to see the province as well start doing some research and try and get some more physical activity in through the system," MacKay said.

PC MLA Matthew MacKay raised the issue of how much physical education students are getting in Island schools in the legislature Friday. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Brown said curriculum officials are always looking at benchmarks and a new health curriculum is being developed to roll out in the fall.

'Room to improve'

"We're looking at this Mr. Speaker, but that's to say we always have room to improve and we're looking at doing that too," he said.

Brown also pointed out that schools include activity outside of phys ed hours and said classrooms now incorporate things such as stationary bikes and yoga.

The province said students can get physical activity through school teams and sports and it works closely with community organizations around initiatives such as active transportation and providing equipment for students.

MacKay also called for more help from the province for parents since the federal fitness tax credit has been taken away.

Supporting parents

"Some parents are working two full-time jobs just to survive now and in saying that a lot of the children are missing out on some of the opportunities for that reason so I would really like to see the province get involved and help some of these families out that are paycheque to paycheque and helping these children get into sports and stay in sports," MacKay said.

Education Minister Jordan Brown says classrooms have incorporated activity outside phys ed hours in schools. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Brown said the province has invested $700,000 into child care subsidies for parents.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell also said P.E.I. has recently signed a sport bilateral agreement with the federal government that helps the province with funding.

