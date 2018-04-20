Yes or no?: Single question suggestion for electoral reform referendum

The P.E.I. Liberal Party wants the question Islanders answer in the upcoming referendum to be as easy as circling "yes" or "no."

During Friday's sitting of the legislature, Chris Palmer, minister of economic development and tourism, put forward a motion that the question on the referendum ballot be limited to a single, yes or no question for mixed-member proportional representation (MMP).

Island voters chose MMP from among five electoral models, including the status quo "first-past-the-post," put forward in a provincial plebiscite in the fall of 2016.

That vote has cued up a referendum on electoral reform during the next provincial election.

Simple question, higher participation?

"The question on the ballot should be whether Islanders wish to adopt the mixed-member proportional system, no or yes," Palmer said.

He said the question posed to voters should be simple and that simplifying the question comes in response to low voter turnout during the plebiscite in 2016.

Palmer blamed multiple questions on the ballot for the 36 per cent voter turnout for the plebiscite in comparison to the regular 85 per cent voter turnout during provincial elections.

'We all need to be concerned when two out of three Islanders do not participate in a very engaged province,' says Chris Palmer. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

"We all need to be concerned when two out of three Islanders do not participate in a very engaged province," he said.

The motion was seconded by cabinet minister Pat Murphy and supported by Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

The P.E.I. Electoral Boundaries Commission developed a map showing what the province would look like under MMP — a good move according to Palmer, in helping Islanders understand the question.

After the motion is debated, the question will be put into legislation, introduced this sitting.

More P.E.I. News