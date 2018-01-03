Brett Gallant of P.E.I. and his partner Jocelyn Peterman of Alberta are 2-0 at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials in Portage La Prairie, Man..

With a berth at the Olympics at stake, the former Canadian champions were one of five teams undefeated in pool A after the first day of competition.

There are 18 teams competing.

The Gallant-Peterman team plays three games Wednesday: at 10 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. AT.

