Charlottetown Police are asking for the public's help to find Stacey Gail Smith, who was last seen Monday evening in Charlottetown.

Police said Smith was seen at 8:30 p.m. leaving the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Police believe she walked west on Riverside Drive. Police are concerned for her safety.

She is described as 41 years old, 5'8" with a medium build and brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing light-coloured pants, black jacket, and pink toque covered by a light coloured hoodie.

Anyone who has seen or has had contact with Smith is asked to call police at 902-629-4172.