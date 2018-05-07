Finding car priority in search for missing Charlottetown man, RCMP says

P.E.I. RCMP are still searching for 50-year-old Charlottetown man Perry Shantz after he was reported missing over the weekend.

Shantz was last seen on Friday driving his red Chevrolet Aveo (licence plate FM6) on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown, according to police.

​"We're just concerned for his safety and we're hoping that we can be able to find out where he might be to make sure he's OK," RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler told CBC News.

Shantz is described as a six-foot-tall white male with a medium build, short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy-coloured hooded sweater with "Ontario Turkey's" on the front with a grey undershirt.

Butler said one of the main priorities now is to find the vehicle, so police can narrow the search.

RCMP believe the car is still on Prince Edward Island.

"Because of the fact that there is a vehicle involved, we don't have an area to actively search … so we are asking anyone in P.E.I. to be on the lookout of this vehicle," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-368-9300.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8466, or online.

