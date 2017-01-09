A 15-year-old boy being sought by Charlottetown police after he went missing Friday has made contact with his family, say police.

Charlottetown police Cpl. Dean Field said Jackson Cole Betts contacted his family Sunday night.

"We now know he is not in any immediate danger from the cold weather," said Field.

Still searching

The youth contacted his family to tell them he's all right, said Field, but refused to tell them where he is.

Police are still helping the family look for the boy, he said.

"The family has asked us to help find him," said Field.

"We are checking three locations where he's known to go."

Those locations are in Charlottetown and in Montague, P.E.I., said Field.