Two P.E.I. boys, missing in separate incidents, were found Monday afternoon.

Police had been concerned about the safety of 15-year-old Jackson Cole Betts because of severe winter weather since he went missing Friday, but he made contact with his family Sunday night to let them know he was OK. He refused to tell them where he was.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Gary McGuigan said the boy was found early Monday afternoon.

Police have contacted the boy's family and made arrangements for him to be picked up.

17-year-old also located

Summerside police have also located 17-year-old Logan MacAusland, and say he is safe.

MacAusland had been last seen in Summerside, P.E.I., on Friday.