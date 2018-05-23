Victory at Miss Teen Maritime Pageant 'surreal'

A teenager from eastern P.E.I. is looking forward to some international travel after being crowned Miss Teen Maritime International last weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Olivia MacNeill of Red Point only recently considered the idea of entering a pageant.

"It feels so surreal," said MacNeill of her win.

"I wasn't really nervous. I was just putting my best foot forward and being who I was as a person. I was just having fun with it."

Making travel plans

In addition to competing in the next Miss Teen Canada International pageant, MacNeill will attend the next North American pageant in Florida.

As the top overall fundraiser in the pageant, she is also heading to Guatemala to work on charity projects there.

MacNeill said participating in the pageant has already been amazing.

"It's about going in and being confident and having the experience and getting to do so many new things," she said.

MacNeill will compete in Miss Teen Canada International in 2019, and planning is still underway for that event.

