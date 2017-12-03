A Miscouche man woke up vomiting in the middle of the night, and realized his house was on fire, according to Miscouche Fire Chief Jason Woodbury.

The man tried to leave the bungalow by heading into the hallway from his bedroom, "but realized that the flames and the smoke and the heat was too intense," said Woodbury.

Instead, the man had to climb out through the bedroom window, said Woodbury.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The man in the home wasn't injured. But Woodbury said the outcome could have been much worse if his spouse and three children had been home.

"He's very lucky that his family wasn't there because I think we'd be talking fatalities for sure."

There were several smoke detectors in the home, according to Woodbury, It`s not clear if they were working.

Firefighters spend hours battling blaze

Woodbury said the Red Cross has been called and that the man may be staying with relatives for now.

He said the fire originated in the basement of the house and that firefighters were on scene for roughly four hours. The fire caused extensive damage to the home.

The Summerside Fire Department was called to assist and RCMP and EMS were also on scene.

The provincial fire marshal is conducting an investigation to discover the cause of the fire.