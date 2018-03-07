The fire chief for the community of Miscouche, P.E.I., is concerned about possible budget cuts to his department.

The department's 2017 budget was $96,000 and overall it's going up to $101,500 for 2018, but that's over a 15-month period, not 12 months. The department spent about $151,000 in 2107 due to higher than expected maintenance and equipment costs.

Fire chief Jason Woodbury said his biggest concern is that the budget won't cover a new automatic dispatch system, similar to the one used by Island EMS and other emergency services.

But, the community just can't afford it this year, according to Ivan Blanchard, chair of community council. He said the council is asking the department to delay implementing the system for now.

"We're not saying we're not going to get this equipment," he said. "But at this time, we're just postponing it."

Ivan Blanchard, chair of the Miscouche community council, says the council supports the fire department with any requests they have through the year for safety, but couldn't justify a new computer dispatch system this year. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Blanchard said with the budget that council has come up with, the fire department will be able to carry on as it has been, it just won't have the new computerized dispatch system. He also said the council has supported the department with any needs that have come up during the year so that services aren't affected.

20 per cent more calls

But the chief is worried about the budget overall, especially since he says his department got almost 20 per cent more calls in 2017 than the previous year.

"We're extremely disappointed to have a drastic decrease in our budget," he said. "Services certainly will be affected. The way we do our operation will certainly be changed."

Blanchard said if people have concerns about the budget, they can contact council or come to the community meeting on Tuesday, March 13, when the budget will be finalized.