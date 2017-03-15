The mobile blood donor clinic pulled away from Miscouche, P.E.I., Tuesday, and it won't be going back.

Canadian Blood Services has confirmed Tuesday was the last clinic for the village.

In an email statement Canadian Blood Services explained there were several factors leading to the decision, including the "number of units collected, labour and transportation costs, and distance to manufacturing facilities."

The permanent clinic on Fitzroy Street in Charlottetown will continue to operate as usual.