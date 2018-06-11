Post-miscarriage screening should be added to postpartum checks, says Opposition

P.E.I.'s new mental health screening process for moms is good, but could be improved, says Progressive Conservative health critic Sidney MacEwen.

MacEwen said women who experience a miscarriage should also be screened for problems. Some people might not know the symptoms, he said, or where to reach out for help.

"I've had a number of conversations with people that have had miscarriages and they don't know til later on in life, might be later on, might be right away, but they are suffering from postpartum symptoms," he said.

Sidney MacEwen would like to see the program expanded. (CBC)

"What we want is for those people to be able get the screening."

With the postpartum screening, women will get a brochure with information about postpartum depression delivered by a public health nurse during the first home visit after baby is born.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell told the legislature he will look into the idea.

Health PEI said while there is no formalized screening program, short-term counseling is available for women who miscarry.

More P.E.I. news