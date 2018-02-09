Several minor sports organizations are raising concerns about Charlottetown's plans for revamping its community rinks.

The council task force made recommendations in December for, among other things, a new multi-use sports centre, tearing down two rinks and constructing two new ones. It said the proposal addresses the need to attract more events as well as deal with aging facilities and maximize ice use.

But it doesn't go far enough, the group said, in addressing the lack of ice time available in the city. The groups include Charlottetown's minor hockey, figure skating, ringette and speed skating associations.

They're asking the city to add one new net rink and for one of the new rinks to be Olympic dimensions, which would be a first in P.E.I. They said they are already turning some kids away due to lack of ice time and with a growing population, they will face a critical shortage in the coming years. They currently rely on ice time from outside the city to run games and practices.

The coalition said it has sent letters to both the city and the province with their concerns and are requesting a meeting with the mayor and council representatives.