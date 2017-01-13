Hockey PEI has launched a new promotion to celebrate the people and moments that make hockey so special for the Island youth.

"We have lots of exciting activities and promotions planned for the week, including daily celebrations of P.E.I.'s Off Ice Hockey Stars," said Hockey PEI executive director Rob Newson.

There will also be social media contests for players and teams.

On Jan. 20, all Islanders are invited to take part by wearing their favourite team jersey and sharing the photos online.

Full details of Minor Hockey Week are available here.