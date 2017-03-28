An Island hockey player has been suspended indefinitely after an incident Sunday at the Pownal Sports Centre in Pownal, P.E.I.
It involved the player and a referee at a Midget Double A game. Their names are not being released.
Hockey PEI confirms it is reviewing the incident, and executive director Rob Newson confirms the suspension.
RCMP received a complaint as well, and are investigating.
