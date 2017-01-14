Minor hockey registration on P.E.I. is rising again after a few years of steady decline.

According to Hockey PEI, the number of Islanders 21 and younger playing minor hockey this year is at the highest level since 2009-10, when 4,728 kids were registered.

That number dipped to 4,377 in 2013-14, but has been climbing ever since, according to the registration numbers.

Rob Newson, executive director of Hockey PEI, says the final numbers won't be in until the end of the season, but they are "tracking closer to 4,700 or 4,800."

Hockey PEI has taken steps to attract more girls to the game. (Hockey PEI)

And he'd like to see those numbers continue to grow.

"We still lead the country per capita in player registration, which we're very proud of," he said. "We could always be higher and always want to be higher."

Newson said like everywhere in the country, P.E.I. faces challenges in attracting new players.

One of the challenges on P.E.I., Newson said, is that the overall youth population is declining, "so it stands to reason that hockey numbers could also see a dip."

Introducing newcomers to hockey

He also noted that many of the newcomers to P.E.I. come from countries that are not familiar with hockey. To introduce them to the sport, Hockey PEI has run a newcomers program for several years.

Registration fees — which can vary from $300 to $600 a year — can be another potential barrier. The Canadian Tire First Shift is one program that aims to address that issue, Newson said. For boys and girls aged six to 10 years old, it has a $199 registration fee and with it the participant gets fully equipped with Bauer gear from head to toe, a welcome session including proper equipment fitting, plus six one-hour sessions a week for six weeks.

Minor Hockey Week

To help "celebrate the game," Hockey PEI has hired Insight Brand & Marketing Studio to develop a campaign for Minor Hockey Week Jan. 12-20. It includes recognition of "off-ice hockey stars," and prizes can be won for "coolest basement hockey trick," the cheer challenge and Jersey Day.

"Our goal is to always increase registration," Newson said. "You may not get new registrants out of Minor Hockey Week but here's an opportunity to remind people why the game is so great and let's celebrate that."