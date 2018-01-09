On Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Ontario increased sharply, to $14 an hour.

That's $2.75 more than minimum wage on P.E.I.

At $11.25 an hour, P.E.I. still sits in the middle when compared with other provinces, and below the overall average of $11.64.

After decades of trailing behind the consumer price index, the minimum wage caught up in 2006, and has since grown considerably faster than inflation.

In April, P.E.I.'s minimum wage will increase to $11.55 an hour.