P.E.I.'s minimum wage will increase 30 cents in April to $11.55 — the highest in Atlantic Canada, according to a government news release.

The Employment Standards Board, which reviews the minimum wage rate each year, recommended the minimum wage increase based on economic factors in the province and input received from the public, the release said.

The board gathered input from 15 organizations and 12 individuals during consultations over the summer.

Minimum wage was increased earlier this year to $11.25 from $11.

"CFIB is very pleased to see government giving almost five months notice in advance of the April 2018 increase," said Erin McGrath-Gaudet, director of P.E.I. and Intergovernmental Policy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, in the release.

"For small businesses, having sufficient notice of a minimum wage increase can go a long way, because it allows time for increases to be worked into their business plans well in advance."