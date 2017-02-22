The minimum wage on P.E.I. will go up 25 cents on April 1, to $11.25 per hour.

That will keep the Island's minimum wage the highest in the region.

The wage will move to $11 in New Brunswick, $10.85 in Nova Scotia, and $10.75 in Newfoundland and Labrador on April 1.

The last increase on P.E.I. was Oct. 1.

P.E.I's minimum wage moved to $10 in April 2012, and remained there until June of 2014, but has seen regular increases since.