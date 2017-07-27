Three days in January have been set aside for the P.E.I. Supreme Court to hear a judicial review of the sale of Crown land in Mill River.

The application for a judicial review was filed by the Mi'kmaq on P.E.I. in February, following the announcement that the Mill River golf course and other Crown land would be acquired by businessman Don McDougall.

The Mi'kmaq said they were not properly consulted, that the province proceeded without addressing any title issues asserted by the Mi'kmaq, and that the Mill River area is traditionally and culturally significant to the Mi'kmaq people.

Subsequent to the application for a judicial review, the Mi'kmaq also filed an injunction in May seeking to prevent further sale or transfer of the land.

The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. told CBC News that based on discussions between the two parties, there is no longer a need for the injunction prior to the judicial review hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to begin January 16, 2018.