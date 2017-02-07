A fire on Friday that caused extensive damage to a home in Mill Cove, north of Charlottetown, was caused by a wood pellet stove, says the P.E.I. fire marshal.

The fire started in the living room, and the fire marshal believes embers from the stove came in contact with nearby combustibles. The fire was ruled accidental.

The fire marshal warned wood and pellet stoves should be properly installed, inspected and cleaned, and embers should be disposed of safely.

Anything that can burn should be kept at least one metre away from wood and pellet stoves.