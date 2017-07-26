P.E.I. dairy farmers produced 10.2 million litres of milk in May, passing the 10 million litre mark for the first time since July of 1993.

The latest production numbers were released this week by Statistics Canada.

Demand for butter is pushing milk production. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Production is expected to continue to grow. Dairy quotas went up five per cent on July 1, and dairy farmers are planning expansions to meet that quota.

The Dairy Farmers of P.E.I. says demand for butter and butter fat is prompting increased milk production.