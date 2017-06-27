P.E.I. dairy farmers could hit a milestone this year.

Statistics Canada figures show milk production on Island farms is approaching the 10 million litre mark. In March Island farmers produced 9.9 million litres. A recently announced quota increase could see monthly production pass 10 million litres this year.

The last time Island farmers produced that much milk was July 1993.

From April to April, the increase in milk production on P.E.I. was about the same as across the country: up 6.3 per cent, as compared to 6.2 per cent.

Ontario saw the biggest increase, up 8.6 per cent.