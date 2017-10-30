The fundraiser variety show Salute! is returning for its second-annual performance, honouring military members, veterans and RCMP.

The show, headed by artistic director Catherine O'Brien, also acts as a fundraiser for the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

"We did one last year and it went over so well that we decided to do it again this year," she told Mainstreet P.E.I.

However, she said they're "putting a little bit of a spin" on this year's show, focusing on women in military service.

'It's a true variety show — it's an extravaganza.' —Catherine O'Brien

The show, emceed by radio personality Kerri Wynne MacLeod, will feature live music, comedy, storytelling and dance. There will be performances from Holland College's School of Performing Arts, comedian Eric Payne, Ava and Lily Rashed, Hank Stinson and more.

"It's a true variety show," O'Brien said. "It's an extravaganza."

Military Family Resource Centre

Bernie Mullin-Splude, program co-ordinator with the MFRC, said the show is to "celebrate the life of service people in our country leading up to the more sombre week of remembrance."

"We thought it might be a fun idea to get information out to the public in a more unique way, in a little more entertaining way so that we could share what benefits and services and programs are available," she said.

The show runs on Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Holland College. (PEI Military Family Resource Centre/Facebook)

The non-profit organization provides military families on P.E.I. with services such as emergency child care, second-language training, assistance finding work and access to counselling services.

The variety show is for all ages and will take place on Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College.

Tickets are available online or on site.