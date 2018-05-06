Those who suffered 'hardship' in Battle of the Atlantic remembered in P.E.I.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces gathered on Blanche MacAleer's grassy front lawn Sunday morning to hoist the Canadian Navel Ensign, a flag the 99 year old raises to remember those who died in the Battle of the Atlantic.

The quiet ceremony, held the first Sunday of May in Stratford, P.E.I., is one of many across Canada that commemorates the 73rd anniversary of the longest continuous campaign of the Second World War.

"I was thrilled to have you people with me this morning," said MacAleer. "It's just a wonderful feeling to know that the men of tomorrow are just as brave as they were years ago."

MacAleer keeps the flag up until Remembrance Day as a way to honour her late husband and two brothers, who all served in the Second World War.

"I have great respect for the armed services, especially the navy because they went through a lot of hardship," MacAleer said.

Blanche MacAleer keeps the flag flying in front of her residence each year, from the first Sunday in May until November 11, Remembrance Day. (John Robertson/CBC)

The members of HMCS Queen Charlotte then headed off to the annual ceremony and parade to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic. Each year they hold the event in different P.E.I. communities.

This year the Veteran's Memorial Garden in Kensington was the host location.

This year's Battle of the Atlantic ceremony was held in the Veteran's Memorial Garden in Kensington. (John Robertson/CBC)

Kensington's Mayor Rowan Caseley's father served in the army during the Second World War.

"By coming to events like this, it helps people to remember some of the hardships that people have gone through in World War II," he said. "If you look over my shoulder and see the names of the people that we lost from this general area, it's quite a few."

Names of ships lost in the Battle of the Atlantic were read aloud and the HMCS Queen Charlotte bell was rung as part of the commemoration ceremony. (John Robertson/CBC)

The parade and ceremony included members from HMCS Queen Charlotte, the Prince Edward Island Regiment Band, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp and the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party.

Different military personnel spoke to the crowd about the Battle of the Atlantic.

Commodore Mark Watson, Canadian Armed Forces director general of compensation and benefits, attended P.E.I.'s Battle of the Atlantic events. (John Robertson/CBC)

Beginning in September of 1939, it lasted 2,075 days. The Royal Canadian Navy contributed to the destruction of 42 enemy surface crafts and 33 U-Boats.

The loss to the Royal Canadian Navy was 33 vessels and 2,210 fatalities.

"It's important that we as Canadians, all Canadians, whether recent immigrants or who have been here for generations should take time out on occasions throughout the year to give thanks that those people that went before us and those who ultimately paid the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered," said Commodore Mark Watson, Canadian Armed Forces director general of compensation and benefits.

Ceremonies took place across Canada to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic. (John Robertson/CBC)

The crowd that assembled to witness the ceremony plays an important part, said Leading Seaman Elizabeth Rivière.

"Just your presence means a lot to us. It means that you support us and support everyone that has served in the past and it is just to keep the memories alive. It is not something that we want to lose," she said,

As a member of HMCS Queen Charlotte, Rivière had asked to be a part of the mornings flag raising at MacAleer's.

"It's moving to see that she wants to commemorate friends, family for this long since it has been quite a while since the Battle of the Atlantic has happened and the memory should live on," Rivière said.

Members of HMCS Queen Charlotte and local sea cadet units parading through the streets of Kensington. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Battle of the Atlantic commemoration parade has previously been held in Borden, Stratford and Cornwall.

"HMCS Queen Charlotte is made up of reservists who live across the Island and the nicest thing that we can do is bring them back to their community to show their community that they have serving members," said Lt.-Cmdr. Rob Alain, Commanding Officer of HMCS Queen Charlotte.

"It is important for Canadians to realize that this was an important period in Canadian history and as such it really does need to be rememebered."

