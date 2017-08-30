The P.E.I. government announced a substantial contribution Wednesday to a planned commercial and office complex on the Charlottetown waterfront that will be owned by the Abegweit and Lennox Island First Nations.

The province will contribute $2.2 million towards the construction costs. Previous cost estimates have been between $2 million and $3 million.

"This agreement will help advance economic prosperity for our province," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan, who is also minister for aboriginal affairs, in a news release.

"We are pleased to continue to work in a co-operative manner to advance the interests of First Nations Islanders in a positive and respectful relationship."

The new building would hold offices, retail and a friendship centre. (CBC)

In addition to retail and office space, the planned three-storey building would contain a cultural centre and a space for program and service delivery for Indigenous peoples.

"This development represents a tremendous opportunity for the Mi'kmaq Governments, the Mi'kmaq People and the entire urban Indigenous population," said Chief Brian Francis of the Abegweit First Nation.

Chief Matilda Ramjattan of Lennox Island First Nation said the development, planned for near the corner of Water and Hillsborough streets, would provide stable, long-term revenue for both First Nations governments.