The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. hosted their 9th annual powwow at Confederation Landing Park in Charlottetown this afternoon.

In case you may have missed it, there will be another powwow at 1 p.m. tomorrow at the same location.

There will also be a powwow on Panmure Island on Aug. 19th and 20th as well as on Lennox Island from Aug. 25-27.

Many attended the event downtown on Tuesday — there will be another powwow tomorrow at the landing at 1 p.m. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Young and old participated in today's powwow. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Traditional dancers are a staple at the Mi'kmaq Confederacy's annual powwow. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The pounding of the drum fills the tent at the Charlottetown waterfront. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

For more information contact Talon Simon with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.