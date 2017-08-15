The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. hosted their 9th annual powwow at Confederation Landing Park in Charlottetown this afternoon.
In case you may have missed it, there will be another powwow at 1 p.m. tomorrow at the same location.
There will also be a powwow on Panmure Island on Aug. 19th and 20th as well as on Lennox Island from Aug. 25-27.
For more information contact Talon Simon with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.
