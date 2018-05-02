P.E.I. midwifery delay nears 1st anniversary

It's been almost a year since a bill passed in the legislature to make midwifery legal on P.E.I., and Liberal MLA Kathleen Casey wants to know why the bill hasn't been proclaimed into law yet.

Casey asked about the delay in question period Tuesday, noting the Registered Health Professions Act passed in the house unanimously on May 11 of last year.

"We are working now on regulations to accompany the act," responded Health Minister Robert Mitchell.

"We intend that, as soon as we get those done, we'll be able to proclaim the act. Honourable member, I'm very pleased to say that, I think, that we are on target to have that completed by this summer."

Timeline still unclear

Mitchell said once the bill is proclaimed, the province will be able to accept applications from professional medical groups looking to register, including acupuncturists, naturopaths and midwives.

After that, scope and standards of practice will have to be determined.

In response to a further question from Casey, Mitchell did not lay out a clear timeline as to when midwives might be able to practice in P.E.I., but said government will move as quickly as it can.

