A Special Olympian from Stratford, P.E.I., is celebrating this week after becoming the first-ever Special Olympian to be inducted into the Maritime Sports Hall of Fame.

48-year-old Michael Morris is an accomplished multi-sport athlete who has won numerous medals in national and international Special Olympics events, including Nordic skiing and bowling.

Morris was formally recognized during an induction ceremony in Bedford, N.S, on June 14.

'A big step for our community'

According to Morris' mother Judith MacDonald, he is mentally disabled and struggles with speech.

As a child, he had difficulties with his leg and MacDonald said he spent the first six months of his life in a cast.

'It has, I feel, taken the d-i-s away from disability and made him feel he has abilities.'

- Judith MacDonald

While MacDonald said Morris' athletic ability alone makes him worthy of the honour, she is especially pleased the Hall of Fame decided to induct a Special Olympian.

"To be now recognized in a regular field for one of our athletes or any of our athletes and their endeavours is a big step for our community," she said.

"Michael is of an age where I remember when things were quite different."

'Ready to burst'

Watching her son become the first-ever Special Olympian inducted to the Maritime Sports Hall of Fame was an especially moving moment for MacDonald.

"I think I was just ready to burst," she said.

Michael Morris is an accomplished Special Olympian in multiple sports including skiing and bowling. (Submitted by Special Olympics P.E.I.)

But, she said, it was who was in the audience that made the occasion all the more meaningful for her family and her son.

"I think the biggest thrill was there was probably 16 people over [in Bedford] from the Island. All of Michael's coaches that were able to come were there," she said.

'Taken the d-i-s away from disability'

Morris has participated in Special Olympics sports since the early 1990s. His mother said Special Olympics P.E.I. has been like "an extended family."

She also said that competing provincially, nationally and internationally has helped her son recognize his potential.

"It has, I feel, taken the d-i-s away from disability and made him feel he has abilities," MacDonald said.