Melissa Peter-Paul has participated in powwows for as long as she can remember.

"My mom would always be up late making regalia and she always made sure I sat with her."

Now Peter-Paul is the one making regalia and jingle dresses and a variety of other Mi'kmaq handwork.

She'll be dressing several family members with her handy work this weekend. It marks the 20th anniversary of the Mawi'omi (powwow) in Scotchfort P.E.I.

Melissa Peter-Paul displays one of her jingle dresses. With up to 365 jingles, they can be heavy and musical. (Submitted by Patricia Bourque)

The Abegweit First Nation has a number of activities and free meals planned.

There is a powwow trail in the Maritimes and this is the second on that trail.

"My family we always went to powwow, it was the thing we did every weekend," said Peter-Paul.

"I started at a young age, so the friends you know, the friendships I made on the trail we call them powwow family."

Drummers perform traditional songs for Indigenous dancers at a powwow. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

For newcomers to a powwow Peter-Paul suggests the grand entry which starts at 1 p.m. both days.

"If people are shy there will be someone there to teach the steps. There will be head dancers, flag carriers and all other dancers such as grass dancers, shawl and jingle," said Peter-Paul.

There's a free breakfast each day from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and a feast at 5 p.m. which is also open to everyone.

The artist is excited to show off her new outfit.

"I'll be wearing my new jingle dress, it's navy with purple trim and it has 265 jingles sewn on, it took me six days," Peter-Paul said.

"I prayed and put tobacco down before putting the jingles on the dress, it's called a healing dress."

This weekend's powwow is one stop on a summer-long powwow trail across the Maritimes.

