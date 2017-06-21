One of the performers with Mi'Kmaq Legends says she was honoured to receive the Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor General.

Julie Pellissier-Lush went to Ottawa to be given the medal by David Johnston in a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

"There was about 30 other recipients there getting medals for other things as well," she said.

One of them was Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip, who received the Order of Canada the same day.

"We were sitting with this amazing group of people that had did all of this," Pellissier-Lush said referring to their accomplishments.

Pellissier-Lush said it was a whirlwind trip but one she enjoyed..

"I think out of all the 30, everybody said I had the biggest smile. When they talked about Mi'kmaq Legends and the impacts that it has not on just us as the performers but on the people who get to see the shows and to learn the history and hear the songs and the drumming, see the dancing...there's so much that we bring to the community at large."

"It affected me so deeply. I had a smile on my face that just would not stop."

Pellissier-Lush said the other Island recipients — Marilyn Sark of Lennox Island and Barbara Bernard of Scotchfort — were deserving of their awards as well

The show — Mi'kmaq Legends — will be performed at the Stanley Bridge Hall this summer.